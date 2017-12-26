Man shoots wife, then kills himself in front of their children

BANGKOK - A man estranged from his wife shot her and then himself in front of their children outside their school in Nonthaburi province on Monday morning.

The mother had reportedly refused to go back to him.

Pissanu Sangkaew, 38, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head while the mother, Sukancha Charndej, 32, suffered serious two gunshot injuries in the abdomen.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Witnesses said Sukancha had just delivered her children to the school gates when Pissanu, from whom she had been separated for a while, approached her, reportedly trying to reconcile with her.

She refused and he shot her twice before turning the gun on himself, Suwat said.