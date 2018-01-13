Man stabs former girlfriend in her friend's room, is caught by neighbours

BANGKOK: A Thai man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in Chacherngsao's Muang district on Thursday night as the victim refused to take him back.

The victim's aunt said relatives had warned her to stay away from the man, who reportedly had a prior criminal record for killing his former wife prior to working as a security guard in Chacherngsao.

Following a 10pm report of the homicide, police rushed to the scene in a room on the seventh floor of an apartment building in Tambon Na Muang to find multiple stab wounds on the body of Arom Chamsawat, 40.

The building residents managed to capture suspected killer, Sing Buri native Norasing Buakhieo, 37, to hand over to police.

The victim's friend, Kwanchanok Klinphetchthong, told police that Norasing had visited the condominium many times in attempt to reunite with Arom, who worked as shop assistant at a nearby shopping mall.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

On Thursday night, Arom spotted Norasing waiting for her in front of her room and fled to a friend's room on the other side of the building on her floor.

The man gave chase, the witness said. As Arom tried to lock the room door, the room owner shouted at the man to stop attacking Arom.

Norasing, carrying a knife in each hand, pushed his way in and allegedly tried to stab the room owner, who then fled the room to call for help, Kwanchanok said.

Kwanchanok said she was sitting on a nearby balcony when this happened. She heard Arom's scream for help but she didn't dare to help her.

After allegedly killed Arom, the man tried to flee from the building but was caught by residents having drinks on the condominium's ground floor.