A man who accidentally swallowed a toothbrush while brushing his teeth had to undergo an emergency procedure to remove it.

Tamil Nesan reported that the 36-year-old man identified only as Avit was brushing his teeth at home in New Delhi, India, when the mishap happened.

He was rushed to hospital when he began experiencing severe abdo­minal pain. Doctors found that the toothbrush was lodged in the upper part of the stomach.