Man taking nap in car drowns after being hit by pickup

A man apparently taking a nap in his car on a roadside in Ratchaburi, Thailand, drowned after his car was hit by a speeding pickup, sending it into a canal on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Thaninthorn Huapprasert, 25, a resident of Kanchanaburi.

His body, which did not show any traces of an injury, was found lying on the back seat of his car.Pol Captain Songpol Tancharoen, deputy inspector of Bang Pong Police Station, said the accident happened at 6.20am on a road along an irrigation canal in Ban Don Sela village in Tambon Thapha of Bang Pong district.

The pickup driver, Thanakorn Sitthawat, 28, a Bang Pong resident, said he was driving to Kanchanaburi and did not see the pickup ahead of him prior to the crash.

Police sent the body to a hospital for an autopsy and will conduct a further investigation before deciding whether to file charges.