Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Thailand

A motorcycle repairman has been reportedly stomped to death by a wild elephant in Rayong's Khao Chamao district.

Police suspect the man, who had been sitting next to a bonfire early on Tuesday morning, was killed by a member of a 40-strong herd that had been recently spotted around the community in Tambon Huai Thab Mon.

The lifeless body with multiple broken bones of Supakrit Pisertlam, 44, was found at 7am about 15 metres away from his relative Sompong Numcharoen's home, where Supakirit had come to join a New Year party.

Elephant footprints were found near the body. Pol Lt-Colonel Chaiyajit Pimsen, of the Khao Chamao Police Station, said police believed the elephant saw the victim while he was asleep next to the bonfire and attacked him.

Huai Thab Mon kamnan Sangwen Thuadhoy said the elephant in question might come from a large herd that villagers had spotted in the area just before the New Year festival.

"I cannot believe the elephant would fatally attack a man in the community area like this," he said.

Another elephant attack was reported in Tambon Chum Seang of Wang Chan district. Cambodian worker Nguyen Son, 30, was attacked and sustained injuries to both his legs while he was collecting fish traps at 5am. His employer rushed him to hospital for treatment.

Residents of Huai Thab Mon and Chum Saeng, which often have problems with wild elephants at their farms and community areas, have called on state agencies to come up with solutions to prevent intrusions and attacks.