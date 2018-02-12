The man who shook hands with the North Korean cheerleader

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- When Jeong Yeon-min, 57, came to watch the men's short track speedskating Olympic game at Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday, he was in for two surprises. 

One was South Korea's first gold won by speedskater Lim Hyo-jun, and second was a rare spectacle of North Korean cheerleaders waving and singing at the section right next to him. He even had the chance to shake hands with one of the ladies.

"After they were done with cheering, they packed up to leave and they bid adieu, so I returned the courtesy and extended my hand out for a handshake. (She) took my hand with a smile," Jeong told The Korea Herald.

"It's my first time to see anything like this (North Korean cheering squad). It was a new experience and an extraordinary one, but I felt that these women were no different from us, South Koreans," Jeong said. "The songs I heard were familiar ones."

"I did not have any other conversation with the woman but bid her goodbye," Jeong said upon being asked if he had exchanged any other words with the woman.

