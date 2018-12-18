Manny Pacquiao gives away cars on 40th birthday

Manny Pacquiao is known for two things: boxing greatness and generosity.

The only boxer to win belts in eight weight divisions celebrated his 40th birthday Monday by giving away cars, motorcycles and home appliance to his townmates in General Santos City.

On a break from his training camp, ahead of the Jan. 19 fight against Adrien Broner in Las Vegas, the senator raffled off prizes in a local mall, according to his aide Aquiles Zonio.

On the eve of his birthday, he was seen giving away grocery items to thousands of the city's poor residents, something that has been a tradition even when he is in the United States training.

But for family and friends, Pacquiao threw the "the biggest birthday bash ever" on Monday night.

His guest list included no less than President Duterte and other personalities in politics and show business.

Pacquiao has also established himself as a political heavy hitter after being named campaign manager for PDP Laban candidates in the 2019 midterm elections.

Zonio said 12,000 tickets were distributed for the party while wide screens will beam the party happenings for those unable to get in.