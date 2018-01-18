Marat Gafurov more motivated than ever following title loss

Former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat “Cobra” Gafurov is a man with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove.

The Dagestani athlete suffered the first defeat of his pro career when a huge overhand right from Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen separated Gafurov from his senses - and his world title - at ONE: QUEST FOR GREATNESS last August.

Now, five months later, Gafurov is set to make his ONE Championship return, as he takes on former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki in a special Grappling Super-Match at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE in Jakarta, Indonesia on 20 January.

It’s a fresh test for the Russian, who is looking to make a major statement to propel him back into title contention, and sees a grappling victory over the legendary Japanese martial artist as the perfect springboard towards a title shot.

“I want to get my belt back,” he stated.

“Martin’s victory was a lucky punch, and when we meet again, you will see I am the rightful champion.”

That punch transformed Nguyen’s life, and sent Gafurov back to the drawing board. But now “Cobra” is back, and he has revenge on his mind.

“I underestimated Martin,” he admitted.

“My problem was not technical; it was in my head. I was overconfident, and it backfired against me.

“The first round was easy. I nearly won with yet another rear-naked choke, but the bell saved him. I felt like I was winning the bout. Maybe I was too relaxed – that is why I missed that punch.

“I do not want to sound like I am making excuses now, but I was not in good shape during my last bout. Blood tests showed low levels of hemoglobin, which explains my constant tiredness and lack of concentration.”

That piece of information sent Gafurov to reevaluate his preparations, and he hired a team of experts to assess and maximise his performance as he prepares himself for another run at the title.

“I understood that my body and mind need a lot more care, which includes working closely with doctors and personal trainers, and spending quality time just relaxing with friends and family,” he said.

The other transformative move was when he returned home to Russia and spent some quality time with his family, who reinvigorated him ahead of the next chapter of his career.

“They are my main motivation,” he says. “I feel like I let them down last time, but it will not happen again.”

Before he jumps back into full competition, he faces Aoki in an eagerly-anticipated grappling contest at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE on 20 January, and he said fans will witness his change in approach, as well as an improvement in performance. He’s vowed to deliver a “beautiful show”.

“You will see a new and improved version of Marat Gafurov,” he said.

“I am an absolute beast now.”