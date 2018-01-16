Maritime Museum in Jakarta catches fire on Tuesday morning

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jan 16, 2018

The Maritime Museum in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, was razed by fire on Tuesday morning at around 8:55 a.m, an official has said.

Within five minutes, North Jakarta firefighters, assisted by West Jakarta firefighters, arrived at the scene with 16 fire trucks.

"We are still trying to extinguish the fire," said North Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency head Satriadi, as quoted by kompas.com.

No casualties were reported, and workers and visitors in the museum were evacuated.

Meanwhile, museum head Husni Nizar said the fire had caused damage to the collection of miniature historical navigation equipment.

He added that the fire was first reported on the north side of the museum.

