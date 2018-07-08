'Mark', 14, first to emerge from cave

The first Mu Pa Academy footballer rescued from the Chiang Rai cave has been identified as Mongkhon Bunpiem, 14.

He emerged from Tham Luang Cave at 5.10pm and was examined at a field hospital before boarding an ambulance to an airfield for the helicopter ride to Chiang Rai Prachanukraw Hospital.

Mongkhon, whose nickname is Mark, is a football academy trainee who has played football since childhood and tends to wear football jerseys all the time. His favourite team is Thai League's Muangthong United.

As of 7.25pm Sunday, six of the 13 Mu Pa Academy footballers trapped inside Tham Luang Cave since June 23 had been safely evacuated, a military source confirmed.

All six youths underwent medical exams, having weathered the challenging journey to the entrance of the cave from the place they’d sheltered deep inside. All were found to be in good health and responded well to queries.

The first two boys were by that time already at Chiang Rai Prachanukraw Hospital, where they’ll be further monitored, and the two others were being examined at a field hospital. Three more members of the group were in a chamber close to the cave entrance.