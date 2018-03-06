Married man kills girlfriend, commits suicide at Bangkok factory

A married man shot dead in front of colleagues a woman he reportedly had had a secret affair with at a factory in Bangkok before turned the gun on himself on Monday morning.

Phasi Charoen police were alerted of the murder and suicide at the Centre Rubber factory on Soi Phetkasem 48 in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district at 9am.

When police arrived at the factory, they found the body of Boonsom Faesanthia, 42, on top of the body of Sumalee Akhuad, 39.

Their colleagues told police that Boonsom, who worked in another department, had walked into Sumalee’s work area and shot her point-blank in the neck, killing her immediately.

The man then reloaded his homemade .38 pistol, hugged Sumalee’s body and shot himself in the right temple.

Other workers told police that the two had been working at the factory for more than 10 years.

Sumalee was a widow with three children while Boonsom had a family. The two reportedly had had a secret affair until Sumalee recently told Boonsom that she wanted to discontinue the relationship, their friends told police.