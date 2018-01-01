Skip to main content
Asia
Five killed as Philippine police resume drug war
Japanese crime boss arrested in Thailand after 'yakuza' tattoos go viral
Jet Airways stewardess nabbed for smuggling US$500,000 in cash out of India
Knot a problem: Thai capital tackles street cables
China’s Xiong Jing Nan aiming to complete rapid ascent to the top
Thai teen accuses supposed benefactor of sexual abuse over 4 years
Tiffany Teo shares how switching her training to Phuket has sharpened her skills
Masakazu Imanari aims to make a “big statement” on ONE return
Vitaly Bigdash embarks on a charge back to the world title
South Korea's major cryptocurrency exchanges raided by police, tax authorities
ONE Championship Stars shone brightly in 2017
North Korea's 'army of beauties' set to invade South to add cheer to Olympics
Muhammad Imran to showcase his determination in ONE debut
Stefer Rahardian hopes to become a national inspiration
How a father’s discipline steered Xiong Jing Nan on the right path
Tiffany Teo: Battling her way to the belt
Thai woman threatens to sue 7 banks over fraud case linked to 'stolen ID'
Nepali woman sent to 'menstruation hut' dies of suspected smoke inhalation
Korean bank under fire for giving oral contraceptive to new female employees
New all-girl band set up in Japan to educate people about bitcoin
Militants' bombs kill Philippine soldier, wound civilians
