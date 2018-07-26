McDonald's Japan rapped for roast beef burger ad

The Consumer Affairs Agency issued McDonald’s Co. (Japan) a recurrence prevention order on Tuesday, as the fast-food company advertised its roast beef product as being sliced solely from a block of meat despite actually being made in large part from reshaped meat.

The agency determined that the company violated the Law Against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations for making its product look significantly better than it actually is.

According to the agency’s announcement, the company advertised the Tokyo Roast Beef Burger, released last August, on TV commercials and other media with images of roast beef being sliced, making it look like the roast beef in the burger came only from meat cut straight from the block. However, in reality more than half of the meat was shaped together from separate pieces.

“We sincerely apologize for insufficiently explaining [the product],” a company spokesperson said.

