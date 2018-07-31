Miss Universe 2018 to be held in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Thailand will be hosting this year's Miss Universe pageant.

Rappler online reported Tuesday that this is the third time that the country will host the beauty contest.

Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters were present at the press conference in Bangkok.

Former Miss Universe 1965 Apasra Hongsakula and Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova were also present during the announcement.

The pageant is reportedly scheduled on December 16. Thailand hosted the pageant twice – in 1992 and 2005.

The country has also produced two winners – Apasra Hongsakula in 1965 and Porntip Nakhirunkanok (Bui Simon) in 1988.

