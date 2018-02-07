Missing Argentine girl found in Indonesia, reunited with mother

PETALING JAYA: Alum Langone Avalos, who was reported missing since June 2017 in Argentina and was spotted in various parts of Malaysia, has been found in Indonesia and reunited with her mother.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Embassy of Argentina in Malaysia issued a press statement stating that the seven-year-old girl had been found "after an arduous seven-month long search".

Alum's mother Elizabeth Avalos had recently pleaded for public assistance to locate her only daughter, who was removed from Argentina illegally by her former partner, who is also Alum's father.

"The great media attention that this news garnered has helped to create awareness not only in Malaysia, but also in other South-East Asian countries.

"Kind and helpful Malaysian citizens have reached out to assist in different ways and, most importantly, to report the locations of Alum and her abductors which finally led to the successful finding of them in Indonesia," said the embassy.

They added that the Embassy of Argentina in Jakarta, Indonesia, also confirmed the detention of Alum's abductors on Tuesday (Feb 6).

Argentine Ambassador to Malaysia, Manuel Balaguer Salas, thanked the Malaysian authorities, the media and the public for all their help and cooperation towards solving the case.

"This reunion between Alum and her mother would not have been possible without the continuous support from all parties", he added.According to the embassy, Elizabeth is currently in Indonesia with Alum and are preparing to make their way home to Buenos Aires, Argentina.