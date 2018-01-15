More than 70 admitted to hospitals following collapse at Indonesia's stock exchange building

At least 72 people have been admitted to four hospitals following the collapse of a floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta during the midday trading break on Monday.

"Seven people have been admitted to Pertamina Hospital, 15 are being treated at Mintoharjo Navy Hospital, 30 at MRCCC Siloam Hospitals and 20 at Jakarta Hospital. They are injured," Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono in a statement on Monday.

The floor collapsed onto the ground level of Tower 2.

The National Police have declared the collapse was not caused by an explosion.