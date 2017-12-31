More photos published of 'Yingluck in London'

More photographs said to be of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra strolling in London were posted on a Facebook page yesterday.

Facebook page @secret100million posted a photo showing a woman who looks like Yingluck and a boy, who resembles her 15-year-old son Supasek Amornchat, in a shopping mall.

The page also posted a picture of the woman wearing the same dress standing alone in the same place. This photo was the same as one released on Friday by New18 TV, which claimed it was taken in London.

The page administrator of @secret100million wrote that the photos had been received from a well-intentioned person and said it was good for Yingluck to be living in the United Kingdom.

After New18 released the first picture, National Council for Peace and Order spokesman staff Maj-General Piyapong Klingpan |called on concerned agencies to do their jobs and investigate the matter.

Yingluck fled the country a few days before the Supreme Court was set to rule in August in a case against her of dereliction of duty over her government's rice-pledging scheme. She has not been seen in public since.

On September 27, the court sentenced her in absentia to five years in jail without suspension for malfeasance of duty.

The Foreign Ministry has revoked her four passports, while Thai agencies have failed to locate her even though they have asked the international police agency, Interpol, to help. She reportedly fled to London after stopping in Dubai.