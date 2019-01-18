More tourist antics: Foreign couple perform juggling act in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Tourist antics continue to hit the streets of the city here.

This time, a foreign couple performed a juggling act in front of motorists at the Wawasan Plaza traffic light intersection.

A video of them juggling six pins at the traffic light began emerging on Thursday (Jan 17) evening though it is not known when they did it.

Motorists were heard in the background saying "perfect" and mentioned footballer Maradona's name, with some even whistling during the "street show" that lasted slightly more then 40 seconds.

The smiling male foreigner then flashed a card, and approached a motorist who was overheard telling him "terima kasih (thank you)".

The foreigner then responded in Malay with "sama-sama (you're welcome)".

The "street show" did not stop traffic as the visitors stopped their juggling act as soon as the lights turned green.

Earlier this month, an unknown couple believed to be foreigners were photographed skinny-dipping in a fountain at Gaya Street here.

A day later, a man with a brimmed hat walked down naked in Jalan Bundusan near here.