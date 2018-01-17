Mother allegedly kills her baby after giving birth at restaurant

INDONESIA - The police have arrested a 21-year-old domestic worker, who allegedly murdered her own baby in the kitchen of a restaurant in Pondok Aren, South Tangerang, an official said on Tuesday.

"The perpetrator allegedly committed violence against a minor, leading to its death," said Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono as quoted by kompas.com.

Argo added that the incident occurred last Saturday, and that workers at the restaurant found the baby's body in a trash can.

"We therefore investigated the perpetrator, who allegedly murdered and dumped the baby," he said.

Based on the police investigation, the woman reportedly experienced contractions, gave birth in the restaurant's kitchen and murdered the baby with a knife.

The suspect allegedly then put the body in a black plastic bag and dumped it in a trash can. A witness went to the kitchen, saw blood on the floor and thought the perpetrator was bleeding.

The restaurant owner then took the woman to the hospital, but the doctor said she had given birth and should undergo surgery. The next day, the police arrived at the hospital to arrest her.

"We will conduct a DNA test to make sure the baby is hers," Argo added.