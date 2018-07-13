Mother allowed first hug with son after Tham Luang cave rescue

Top row from left: Chanin Vibulrungruang, 11; Mongkol Booneiam, 12 or 13; Somepong Jaiwong, 13; Panumas Sangdee, 13; Duganpet Promtep, 13; Middle row from left: Ekarat Wongsukchan, 14; Adul Sam-on, 14; Nattawut Takamrong, 14; Pipat Pho, 15; Prajak Sutham, 15; Bottom row from left: Pornchai Kamluang, 16; Peerapat Sompiangjai, 17; and their coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, 25.

The mother of one of the rescued 12 Wild Boar footballers said she was very happy to be allowed to hug her son for the first time on Friday.

Prachak "Note" Sutham's mother said she was allowed to meet her son in person and to talk to him and hug him for the first time after her son was quarantined at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital since being rescued from Tham Luang cave.

She said her son was healthy and a doctor told her that he might be allowed to go home within next week.

