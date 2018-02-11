Mother drags 4-year-old daughter down street with motorbike

A woman dragged her 4-year-old daughter with a motorbike along a street in Paseban village, Klaten, Central Java, on Thursday.

The incident was recorded on CCTV and immediately went viral on the internet.

An eyewitness, Wahyanto, said the woman was seen riding her motorbike out of her house while dragging her toddler. Upon seeing the incident, her neighbours were startled and quickly tried to stop her. After about 300 meters, the woman let go of the girl and then sped out of the village.

The woman only stopped after crashing into a crowd of men who were playing billiards in a neighbouring village.

Anak perempuan diseret motor konon o/ ibu kandungnya di Bayat Klaten 🤔 @Polisi_R1 pic.twitter.com/jbA9ZCXnfF — Tan Nusantara (@tannusantara) February 10, 2018

The little girl was immediately rescued and taken to a local health facility for treatment.

She suffered scratches from the incident.

"She must have been in pain, but she was not crying," said Wahyanto.

A neighbour named Sumarmi said the mother was frequently seen mistreating her children. She also said her husband worked as a sand mine laborer in Magelang, Central Java, and only came home twice a week. Sumarmi said the neighbours suspected the woman was mentally ill.

Adj. Sr. Comr. Agung Pramono, the Klaten Police chief, said the case would be investigated, although no one had filed a police report.

"We will see whether the suspect is suffering from depression," he said.