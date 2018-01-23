Mother says Facebook 'fake news' took advantage of disabled daughter

A mother in Loei, Thailand, has complained that so-called fake news on a Facebook page illegitimately used an image of her three-month-old disabled daughter, causing trouble for her family.

The mother, Nonglak Yanprasong, 31, filed a complaint with Tambon Chiang Klom Police Station in Loei's Pakchom district on January 13, but reportedly many people have still been asking her about the post and her daughter.

She said many of her neighbours had accused her of trying to exploit her daughter's disability to solicit donations on the Facebook page Piore ZI.

She said the page had published a photo of her daughter and recounted a false story that her parents had died in a road accident when she was three days old.

The fake story said the girl had been injured when her adopted father threw her against a wall, causing her severe head injuries.

Nonglak said the post on the Piore ZI page was published on January 2 and widely shared, but removed after she filed a complaint with police.

She said she and her husband were farmers and her daughter had been born disabled due to a genetic mutation that caused her head to grow unusually large.

The girl needs regular treatment at Srinakharin Hospital in Khon Kaen.

Nonglak said she had decided to talk to reporters because she was worried that criminals would use the baby's image to further defraud people.

While the post about the girl has been removed, the Piore ZI Facebook page is still active with many people commenting that stories posted on the page are fake.