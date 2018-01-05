Mother throws two children from apartment balcony: S Korea police

A 4-year-old boy is dead and a 2-year-old girl seriously injured after being thrown from the balcony of the apartment where they lived, police said Friday.

Police found the children in a flowerbed outside the apartment. The boy was dead, while the daughter was seriously injured.

The mother's body was found in another flowerbed shortly beforehand, by a deliveryman who initially reported the case to the police.

Police believe that the mother first strangled her son to death and took both children to the balcony, where she threw them off one by one.

They added that the mother jumped from the emergency staircase window in a deliberate act of suicide, but added that they were "still investigating the exact cause of the incident."