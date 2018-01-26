Much-loved lottery-predicting Thai monk found dead

An aged monk, who was much loved by local lottery betters for helping them guess numbers, was found dead at his temple in Udon Thani on Friday morning, police said.

A novice found Phra Anek Anantametha, 80, lying face down beside his living quarters in Wat Pa Sri Suthathip in Udon Thani's Nong Han district.

He checked and found that the monk had died, and alerted police. Police and a doctor found no traces of injury to the monk.

The doctor said he appeared to have died of heart arrest as he had several chronic ailments including hypertension and heart disease. Local people said they were sad to learn of the death.

They said the monk liked to buy lottery tickets and often won small prizes.

The monk also told the local residents which numbers he had guessed to be winning ones.

They said the monk had not given them the numbers for the upcoming draw on February 1 so they planned to bet on the monk's age as a winning number.