Mum threatens to jump from Bangkok building, babe in arms

A mother distraught after quarrelling with her husband had to be coaxed from an exterior ledge of a three-storey Bangkok apartment building, from which she was threatening to jump with her infant child in her arms.

The Monday morning drama in Khan Nayao district ended after two hours when Bueng Koom police brought the husband to the rooftop and the mother was persuaded to go inside.

Police arrived on the scene at 8am to find the woman sitting on the ledge of the building on Soi Serithai 61 Branch 7 with her eight-month-old baby in her arms.

She was crying and appeared dazed. It was later discovered that she'd come from Nakhon Sawan.

A fire engine hoisted its crane close to the woman and an air cushion was inflated on the ground below her.

Unable to convince the woman to go inside to safety, police brought her husband to the scene at 10.11am. He managed to coax her inside.