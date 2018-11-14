Naked couple crashes pickup into traffic signpost in Philippines

Naked couple crashes pickup into traffic signpost in Philippines
Daphne Galvez
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Nov 14, 2018

A couple in Cagayan de Oro City is now facing charges after they crashed their pickup truck into a traffic signpost as they allegedly had sex while driving.

The unidentified couple crashed their Hilux truck into the traffic sign post at the flyover in Brgy. Carmen. The crash sent the truck landing on its side.

Witnesses said the 28-year old man and the 19-year old woman got out of the van naked.

City Administrator Teddy Sabugaa has ordered the couple to pay for the damaged traffic sign post which is a property of the city government.

The unidentified couple are also now facing charges of alarm and scandal.

