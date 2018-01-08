Naked man who went berserk at Phuket airport blames erection drug

PHUKET: Six airport security guards together with Saku Police officers, tourist police officers and staff from the Phuket Airport’s tourist centre, rushed to the scene of a distraught naked man and tried to convince him to calm down on January 4.

Phuket International Airport issued an explanation letter on Sunday regarding a video of a distraught naked man who went berserk in the international terminal.

The South Korean passenger told authorities that he had taken too much Viagra.

The airport insisted that the officers did not harm the man when arresting him.

The 27 year old South Korean national, who holds an American passport, removed all his clothing in the international terminal while waiting to fly from Phuket to Incheon International Airport at about 11.30pm on January 4.

He was found naked in front of the toilet behind the passenger screening point.

Six airport security guards together with Saku Police officers, tourist police officers and staff from the tourist centre of the airport, rushed to the scene and tried to convince him to calm down.

However, the task was made more difficult as he started to defecate on the floor, grabbing his faeces and throwing them at the officers and staff as well as other passengers.

He also destroyed valuables belonging to the airport and the surrounding retail shops.

“To control the situation and to prevent any danger that might happen to other passengers, the officers had to arrest the man,” said the letter from Phuket International Airport.

“The officers brought him to the walkway on the north side of the terminal to avoid other passengers and managed to calm him down at the Tourist Centre on the first floor.

“When he regained his composure he admitted that he took too many Viagra pills and lost consciousness.

He accepted responsibility to reimburse for any damages that he caused.

His trip to Incheon was cancelled and he was brought to Saku Police Station for further investigation,” the letter continued.

“However, we would like to insist that the officers did not harm the man when arresting him and a strict code of conduct was followed.

All of the security officers are well trained, following international standards, and work alongside local police, tourist police, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the AOT, consuls and embassies.”

After he was investigated at Saku Police Station, police decided that he needed further medical attention and was transported to a hospital for further examination.