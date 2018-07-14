Narantungalag Jadambaa Moves Another Step Closer To The Title With Hard-Earned Win

Narantungalag Jadambaa’s comeback gathered even more pace at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER.

The 42-year-old Mongolian completed a swift turnaround to deliver another remarkable performance against Kazuki Tokudome on Friday, 13 July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The former ONE Featherweight World Champion earned a unanimous decision to build on his finish of Edward Kelly from a fortnight ago at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER. That came after an 18-month absence from the cage.

After a cautious start to the bout at the Axiata Arena, Jadambaa started to take control, as he used his strength to dominate the clinch and score two takedowns.

Tokudome turned the tables on Jadambaa early in the second, dropping him with a short punch, but the 42-year-old showed remarkable powers of recovery as he managed to reverse position on the mat and end up in top position.

After the pair returned to their feet, Jadambaa returned the favour with a huge right hand that put the Pancrase Lightweight Champion on the seat of his pants. “Tungaa” finished the round on top, hurting the Tokyo native with some punishing ground and pound.

After a dominant third round that saw the former World Champion hammer the Japanese contender with heavy strikes on the mat, as well as some solid shots on the feet, the bout went to the scorecards.

All three judges were in agreement as they awarded the contest to the former ONE Featherweight World Champion, who improved his record to 14-5 and moved one step closer to his dream of another title shot in 2018.