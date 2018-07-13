Narantungalag Jadambaa Wants A World Title Bout In 2018

Former ONE Featherweight World Champion Narantungalag “Tungaa” Jadambaa made a winning return to ONE Championship in June, and now he is looking to follow up his victorious comeback with another just two weeks later.

Jadambaa defeated Team Lakay standout Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER and earned an impressive TKO finish.

“It felt great to return to ONE, and the win increased my confidence to fight again,” he says the delighted former world champion.

“I proved to myself that continuous training improves my power and speed,” he said.

“Also, to the critics, I think I proved that age is not important – as long as you train continuously without giving up.”

The 42-year-old looked like he’d barely missed a beat, despite the fact he had not competed since his World Title rematch with Marat “Cobra” Gafurov in November 2016.

Jadambaa will complete a swift turnaround when he takes on Pancrase Lightweight Champion Kazuki Tokudome at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER on Friday, 13 July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Keen to make up for lost time, and reinvigorated after his comeback win, Jadambaa says he has his sights set on his old title once again.

“It is a good opportunity to show my skills again. I am very excited. I had not fought for 19 months before the fight against Edward Kelly, and I did not want to wait so long again,” he says.

“If I can beat [Tokudome], my confidence would improve even more, and I would be ready to fight for the title once again.”

And the Mongolian former World Champion has his sights set on a title bout later in 2018 as he bids to recapture the ONE featherweight world championship at the age of 42.

“I want to face the featherweight champion at some point by the end of this year,” he states.