Netizens amazed by roadside stall remaining open during Jakarta flood

Heavy rainfall in Bogor, West Java, over the weekend has caused flood warnings in Jakarta.

TMC Polda Metro Jaya's Twitter account reported last night that floods have hit several parts of the capital, including Jl. Raya Jatinegara Barat in East Jakarta, Jl. Raden Saleh in Central Jakarta and the Bukit Duri residential area in South Jakarta.

Amid Jakarta's reports of flooding, a photo posted on the TMC Polda Metro Jaya's Twitter account caught netizens' attention, as it displayed a pecel lele (fried catfish and rice served with chili) stall remaining open in the middle of 50- to 70-centimeter-deep floodwater on Jl. Raya Jatinegara Barat.

Some netizens suspected that the photo was edited. However, a YouTube video showed it was genuine. In the video, netizens got a closer look at two people eating nonchalantly inside the stall.

Many of the netizens later expressed their amazement on Twitter. Some wondered where the stove was, while others saluted the seller.

"Cool, [the stall] is still operating during the flood. Hopefully, the fortune continues flooding in," posted @indrabayuf_.

"Wow, the seller is awesome," said @skype0ple.

