Netizens left heartbroken over Ahok's divorce

Former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has filed for divorce from Veronica Tan, his wife of 20 years, and the news has left netizens heartbroken.

Lisa Ocha from Bogor, West Java, even created an online petition to collect signatures and request Ahok to withdraw his divorce petition. She writes on Change.org that the news had shocked her and other Ahok supporters.

She then reminded the former governor that he and Veronica had made a vow to stay together until death.

The petition has been signed by more than 9,000 people as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, other netizens shared their shock and disappointment on Twitter.

on Twitter If the latest report regarding Ahok is true, it’s not just Breaking News.

It’s Heart-Breaking News. — Handoko Tjung (@handokotjung) January 8, 2018

on Twitter Even best love story has bad ending. Hang in there, Pak Ahok, Bu Vero. — fallaadinda(dot)com (@falla_adinda) January 8, 2018

The news has also triggered speculation about Ahok's reasons for divorcing Veronica.

Josefina Agatha Syukur, Ahok's lawyer, has decline to comment on the matter, saying that she was obliged to maintain her client's confidentiality.