New video of Philippine mayor's shooting goes viral on social media

This file photo taken on July 18, 2016 shows Tanauan mayor Antonio Halili (C) leaving a stadium after speaking to people who turned themselves in during a mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the town of Tanauan, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Manila.

A new footage is going viral on social media hours after a single gunshot killed Tanauan, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili on Monday.

At the 0:44 mark of the video which is about two minutes long, Halili is seen trying to run away after being shot in the chest, to the shock of the people around him.

Authorities from the Tanauan City Police and the Philippine National Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-A said they have seen the video shared by the Tanauan City Information Office but not the one posted by Most Wanted Criminals.PH.

The footage appears to be from a closed circuit television (CCTV), although it is not yet clear where the video came from, who owns it, and who released it.

Also, while the gunman and the path of the bullet cannot be seen in the video, it was evident that Halili was shot in front, and not at the back.

on Facebook WATCH: A new video is going viral on social media hours after a single gunshot killed Tanauan, Batangas Mayor Antonio... Posted by INQUIRER.net on Monday, 2 July 2018

VIDEO WILL BE USED IN INVESTIGATION

In an interview with Inquirer.net on Monday, PRO 4-A Director Chief Supt. Edward Carranza said the videos will be used by the special investigation group, which has been initiated to resolve the case immediately.

According to Tanauan City Police Chief Supt. Renato Mercado, he has not seen the video as he was just coming from a conference on the case.

He also said that Halili has not relayed any threat against him in their previous conversations.