N.Korean official says may be possible to co-host Asian Games with South Korea: Yonhap

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Feb 20, 2018

SEOUL - North Korea may be able to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games with South Korea and make the North's Masikryong ski resort available for the Games, a North Korean official said on Tuesday according to the South's Yonhap news agency.

Chang Ung, North Korea's representative on the International Olympic Committee, made the comments a few days after a South Korean provincial governor said Gangwon province, host for the current 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, was considering a proposal to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games.

The host city for the 2021 event has not been decided yet.

