Nong-O Gaiyanghadao plans on putting on a show in ONE Super Series

When it was announced that Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao was signed to compete in ONE Super Series, excitement spread across the martial arts world.

Rightfully viewed as one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the world of Muay Thai, the Singapore-based Thai is ready to showcase his elite striking skills in the newly-created all-striking promotion.

Gaiyanghadao will make his eagerly-awaited debut on Friday, 20 April, when he meets Fabio Pinca at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in a Super Series Muay Thai bout at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The 31-year-old multiple-time Muay Thai world champion says fans can’t wait for him to show his skills on a new stage.

“Fans can expect to see an exciting, and entertaining match. I look forward to showing them the beauty of Muay Thai,” he told ONE Championship.

“ONE Super Series is going to be a massive platform for Muay Thai, and I am thankful and proud to be one of the first athletes to kick it off.”

A four-time Lumpinee Stadium world championship and a Rajadamnern Stadium world championship top the list of Gaiyanghadao’s accomplishments. And he’ll look to show the world just why he’s considered one of the sport’s very best when he lines up against two-time WBC World Muay Thai Champion Pinca, who also has a Rajadamnern Stadium world title to his name.

“Pinca is a good athlete. He is well-rounded, and has good technique,” said Gaiyanghadao.

“But I am not too worried about anything in particular. I am confident in my own abilities, and confident I will win this match.”

The ONE Super Series will showcase the best of Asia’s striking arts, including Muay Thai, kickboxing, karate, taekwondo, kung fu, wushu, sanda, silat, lethwei, and more.

Gaiyanghadao says he’s more concerned about putting on a memorable show to demonstrate the beauty and excitement of Muay Thai. In fact, he says he more worried about that than the actual matchup itself.

“I am not concerned about anything regarding my opponent,” he admitted.

“For my whole career, I have always focused on my own game, and what I am going to do when I get in the ring.

“I respect my opponent, of course, but I am confident in my own ability, and I know I will get the win. I feel very proud to be able to compete in ONE Championship.

“I am extremely happy, and excited for this bout. ONE’s global platform is the biggest I have ever competed on, showcasing my talent to millions of people all over the world. I am confident, but nervous at the same time.”