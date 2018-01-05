North Korea accepts South Korea's offer of talks, meeting to be held on Jan 9

SEOUL - North and South Korea will hold official talks next Tuesday (Jan 9), South Korea's unification ministry said on Friday (Jan 5), after Pyongyang sent a statement accepting Seoul's offer for talks next week.

The agenda will include the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well as other issues of mutual interest, ministry spokesman Baik Tae Hyun told a regular briefing.

Seoul had proposed to hold high-level talks following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's overture on New Year's day saying he was open to negotiations.