North, South Korea win heritage status with joint wrestling bid: Unesco
Nov 26, 2018

PARIS - North and South Korea marked a new step in their reconciliation efforts Monday (Nov 26) as Unesco accepted their joint bid for Korean wrestling to be recognised as part of the world's cultural heritage.

"This inscription, through a joint application, constitutes a historic first step on the road to inter-Korean reconciliation," Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of the United Nations cultural organisation said in a statement.

The two Koreas had originally filed separate applications for wrestling to be recognised on Unesco's world heritage list.

