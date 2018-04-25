ONE Championship teams up with Grab Singapore to provide exclusive Angela Lee fan experiences

ONE Championship and Grab Singapore have recently announced a partnership ahead of ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS, which is set to take place on Friday, 18 May, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the main event, reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore will defend her title in a rematch against Japanese veteran champion Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi.

Their first bout in May 2016 for the inaugural World Title that Lee holds today – also at the same venue – was regarded as one of the best in women’s martial arts history, and won “Bout of the Year” awards.

As part of the collaboration, ONE and Grab Singapore will be holding two local contests for Grab passengers, drivers, and merchants in Singapore to pledge their support for Lee. The prizes up for grabs include a meet-and-greet with the world champion, as well as an exclusive training session with the star herself.

Leading the charge in supporting Lee is Grab’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Anthony Tan, who is a huge fan of the Singaporean martial arts superstar.

“Angela is truly a role model for all of us at Grab – the focus, determination, tenacity, and courage it takes to pick yourself up after a fall and face a formidable opponent, is something we can certainly resonate with and greatly respect,” he said.

“As she faces this epic battle ahead, we’re excited to rally the nation behind her, as she gears up to defend her title, and at the same time, delight our customers with more exciting and rewarding experiences via GrabRewards.”

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship’s chairman and chief executive officer, is delighted over the partnership with Grab Singapore. The the team-up will see a massive campaign across several media platforms.

“ONE Championship has chosen to partner with Grab Singapore, one of the largest online-to-offline mobile platforms in Southeast Asia, ahead of ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS, which will take place right here at home in Singapore,” he stated.

“Headlining the event is Asia’s biggest martial arts star, Angela Lee, as she continues to embody the true warrior spirit of martial arts, returning to the ONE Championship cage this May to resume her incredible career.

“Mei Yamaguchi is ready to give her a tough challenge, however, and the two have danced inside the cage once before. Fans will be treated to a rematch of epic proportions when Lee and Yamaguchi meet once again inside the ONE Championship cage.”

From 23 April to 6 May 2018, Grab users can show their support for the Singaporean world champion by making a personal pledge on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #GrabForAngela.

For the first contest, Lee will personally pick her three favorite pledges, and the users behind them will get to meet her backstage at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS.

The other competition will require Grab patrons to log on to GrabRewards between 23 April and 6 May 2018, and redeem the ONE Championship reward for 100 points.

The top three participants with the most number of redemptions will win a pair of passes for an exclusive workout session with Lee, two VIP tickets to ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS, and a pair of autographed gloves.

The next ten winners after that will receive a pair of Gold category tickets to the aforementioned event, as well as a signed ONE Championship cap.

In addition, for every pledge created, Tan will also be donating a dollar to a charity of Lee’s choice.