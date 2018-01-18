ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES brings a stacked card to Manila on January 26

ONE Championship returns to the Philippines on Friday, January 26, with a stacked card of bouts as the organisation kicks off its biggest schedule of events ever.

Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena will play host to ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES, as local hero Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio gets set to play a starring role in the main event. “Gravity” will take on former ONE Flyweight World Champion Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov for the vacant ONE Interim Flyweight World Championship.

The bout is a rematch of their September 2017 meeting, where Eustaquio pushed the former world champion all the way to a split decision after a thrilling back-and-forth contest at ONE: TOTAL VICTORY in Jakarta.

That bout was a three-round non-title affair, but on January 26 the pair will do battle over five rounds with championship gold on the line, as both men look to become the ONE Interim Flyweight World Champion, and face ONE Flyweight Champion Adriano Moraes later in the year.

After their previous contest last year split the judges, both men are determined to leave no doubts the second time around.

“Kairat is a tricky opponent,” said Eustaquio.

“After three rounds with him, I have gotten to know him a little bit better. I am able to understand what makes him a great martial artist.”

Akhmetov agreed, and suggested that neither man showed their full repertoire of skills in their first meeting, hinting at a more spectacular clash in the rematch.

“He did not showcase everything he can do our last match,” he said. “Neither have I.”

Two of ONE Championship’s brightest young stars are also set to meet in the night’s co-main event, as 22-year-old Filipino star Joshua “The Passion” Pacio takes on China’s Lan Ming Qiang in a battle of potential strawweight title contenders.

Pacio, who trains alongside main event star Eustaquio at the renowned Team Lakay in Baguio City, Philippines, is a former world title challenger with impressive victories over former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Thai Wrestling Champion Kritsada Kongsrichai.

Pacio’s most recent outing saw him claim one of the most spectacular knockouts of 2017, as he starched fellow countryman and former professional boxer Roy Doliguez with a stunning spinning backfist.

Lan, on the other hand, is a sanda specialist who has claimed several championship titles in China on the way to the cage. He makes his promotional debut in Manila, but does not have an easy opponent in the form of a home favorite.

Two more Filipino favourites are also set for action in Manila, with brothers Eric and Edward Kelly both scheduled for contests on home soil.

Eric “The Natural” Kelly (12-4) will take on 10-1 Brazilian Rafael Nunes, while younger brother Edward (9-4) will face off against undefeated Meas Meul (6-0) in the opening bout of the evening.

The card also features the latest appearance of Chinese wrestling champion Ma Hao Bin (9-1), who takes on Bulgarian flyweight Sotir Kichukov; and the return of flyweight contender Hayato Suzuki (17-1-2), who takes on Brazilian Yago Bryan looking to bounce back from his loss to new ONE Strawweight Champion Alex Silva - the first of his professional career.

Plus, the sport of Muay Thai will be celebrated in a special showcase bout between multiple-time Lumpinee Muay Thai world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (364-46-9) and WBA Muay Thai Super Bantamweight World Champion Joseph “Hurricane” Lasiri (34-4).