One killed after Lake Toba passenger boat capsizes

Relatives cry while waiting for news on missing family members who were on a ferry that sank in Lake Toba.

A woman was reportedly killed after a vessel, KM Sinar Bangun, capsized in Lake Toba, North Sumatra, on Monday afternoon.

“The victim is a woman,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in written statement on Monday evening as quoted by kompas.com.

Sutopo also said that three passengers had been rescued by the KMP Sumut 2 vessel and two others by KMP Sumut 1. They were treated at the Simalungun community health center (Puskesmas).

The condition of another 14 passengers who had been rescued by the Sinta Damai vessel is not yet known, while 15 others were reportedly saved at Simanindo Port.

KM Sinar Bangun, which was carrying around 80 passengers, capsized in Tao waters on its way to Tigaras, Simalungun, not long after setting sail at 5 p.m. from Simanindo Port.