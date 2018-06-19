One killed after Lake Toba passenger boat capsizes

One killed after Lake Toba passenger boat capsizes
Relatives cry while waiting for news on missing family members who were on a ferry that sank in Lake Toba.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jun 19, 2018

A woman was reportedly killed after a vessel, KM Sinar Bangun, capsized in Lake Toba, North Sumatra, on Monday afternoon.

“The victim is a woman,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in written statement on Monday evening as quoted by kompas.com.

Sutopo also said that three passengers had been rescued by the KMP Sumut 2 vessel and two others by KMP Sumut 1. They were treated at the Simalungun community health center (Puskesmas).

The condition of another 14 passengers who had been rescued by the Sinta Damai vessel is not yet known, while 15 others were reportedly saved at Simanindo Port.

 

KM Sinar Bangun, which was carrying around 80 passengers, capsized in Tao waters on its way to Tigaras, Simalungun, not long after setting sail at 5 p.m. from Simanindo Port.

More about

Accidents - Maritime
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement