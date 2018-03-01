One killed on Samui beach after jet ski operators open fire over dispute

Tourists ran for their lives as two jet ski operators engaged in a gun battle on a Samui beach on Tuesday evening, resulting in one being killed and another injured.

The gunfight occurred on Chaweng Beach in Moo 2 village in Koh Samui district's Tambon Bor Phud.

Police said the gunfight erupted between Suntreeya Chaiphet, 45, and Tinpop Phetrat, 26, both of whom operate jet skis rental businesses on the beach.

Police said the two had a dispute over customers, resulting in an exchange of gunfire, which frightened tourists who were sunbathing and prompted them to run for cover.

When the gunfire ended, both men were severely injured on the beach. Suntreeya was taken to Bangkok Samui Hospital while doctors and nurses from Thai International Hospital performed CPR on Tinpop before he died on the way to the hospital.

Police said a 9mm and a .357 pistol were found at the scene.

Suntreeya was placed under police observation and will face charges later.