One of Mount Rinjani's trails reopened for hikers

JAKARTA - The Mount Rinjani hiking trail through Aiq Berik in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, has been reopened.

The trail had been closed in the wake of recent landslides damaging most Mount Rinjani hiking trails. It was reopened on Monday (Nov 19).

"It was officially opened by the Central Lombok regent today," Mount Rinjani National Park Agency (TNGR) head Sudiyono told kompas.com on Monday.

Sudiyono said the TNGR had previously conducted surveys on several hiking routes, such as the Sembalun, Senaru, Torean and Aiq Berik trails. The last one turned out to be the safest.

He explained that, despite being an old route, the Aiq Berik hiking route had not been actively promoted. This was because of its vicinity to the airport, the thick vegetation and wild animals along it and three waterfalls blocking the way.

Furthermore, on this hiking trail, hikers cannot reach the peak or visit Lake Segara Anak. "They can only enjoy the lake views from Plawangan Kondo," Sudiyono added.

The TNGR now limits the number of visitors to 150 per day. Visitors must buy tickets online at erinjani.id or through the official eRinjani Android app to hike.