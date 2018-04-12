Online app driver in Jakarta tied up and dumped in cemetery by customers

The East Jakarta Police have arrested two of three customers of a ride-hailing vehicle who allegedly attempted to steal the car from the driver by tying him up and throwing him out of the car in a cemetery in the Casablanca area in South Jakarta last week.

According to the police, the customers, Nurali, Edi and Robby, hailed the vehicle in City Mall Jatinegara, East Jakarta, at 12.30am on April 4.

Aan, the driver, picked up the passengers, who asked to be taken to Pisangan Lama, near the Cipinang Rice Market in East Jakarta.

Not long after boarding the car, the customers reportedly pointed two knives at Aan.

"The victim was threatened. The perpetrators bound his hands, eyes and mouth with duct tape," East Jakarta Police crimes unit head Adj. Sr. Comr. Sapta Maulana Marpaung told kompas.com on Wednesday.

The customers then reportedly took the car and threw out Aan at Casablanca cemetery.

Sapta said the perpetrators attempted to take the car to Lampung through Merak Port in Banten.

Aan later reported the incident to the police.

By tracing the car's global positioning system (GPS), the police found Nurali and Edi at Merak Port. The police are looking for third suspect, identified only as Robby.

The police are investigating the case to discover any network committing such acts.