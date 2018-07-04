Parents in tears watching clip of trapped boys receiving treatment for injuries

Parents of the boys trapped in the Chiang Rai cave shed tears of joy and relief on Wednesday morning as they watched a video of them being treated for minor injuries.

The Royal Thai Navy SEALS shot the video and posted it on their “ThaiSEAL” Facebook page, showing the 12 boys noticeably thinner and looking exhausted.

But the boys swaddled in silvery blankets proclaim themselves in good health in the clip.

Their parents watched the video while they were waiting to talk to the boys via a specially rigged phone system.

They reaffirmed their love for the children and said they were forgiven for going astray, since none of them could have expected the June 23 cave excursion would turn into a nail-biting 10-day drama, with no clear end yet in sight.

“We miss them and want to see them get out very soon,” one parent said as the video played. “They look thinner, but we’re happy they’re safe.”

The parents thanked all of the officials and volunteers engaged in the rescue mission – and “all people of Thailand”.

The boys and their football coach received medical aid on Tuesday from a team that included Army doctor Colonel Pak Loharachun, commander of the Medical Battalion at Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 13 footballers were trapped in Tham Luang Cave for 10 days before being found safe on Monday night. Officials are now pondering means to extract them safely.

