Passenger apprehended for getting naked, attacking stewardess during KL-Dhaka flight

PETALING JAYA - A Bangladeshi man was tied up mid-flight during a Malindo Flight from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka on Saturday for attacking a stewardess and for being undressed during the flight.

The incident occurred on the OD162 flight on Saturday (March 3).

The 20-year-old male who is said to be a student from a university in Cyberjaya was alleged to have also masturbated on his seat while watching pornography on his laptop.

Witnesses alleged that the man had also walked to the toilet undressed and that the man urinated on his seat.

One witness also said that the man started behaving aggressively when told to wear clothes, attacking the head stewardess.

Because the situation could not be controlled, the man was restrained by other passengers on the plane who tied up his hands with a piece of cloth.

Posted by Malindo Air on Sunday, 4 March 2018

Pictures of the man undressed had been circulating on social media platforms including WhatsApp.

According to the airline, the passenger was accompanied by Dhaka security team upon arrival and has been detained.

“With regards to the incident about a disruptive passenger onboard OD162 to Dhaka on 3 March, the crew on board has followed the standard operating procedure to restraint passenger from any further disruption to the crew and passengers onboard.

“The airline will continue to stay vigilant to ensure passengers travel soundly,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page.