Pattaya hotel blaze triggers stampede for exits

Pattaya hotel blaze triggers stampede for exits
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network
Oct 31, 2018

A fire at a well-known hotel in Pattaya's Jomtien Beach caused panic in the early hours of Wednesday as guests were plunged into darkness and corridors began filling with smoke.

The Pattaya police station was alerted that a blaze had broken out at 1.30am at the Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel in Tambon Nong Plue of Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district.

The fire caused a blackout inside the hotel, which began filling with smoke, panicking hotel guests and prompting many to flee outside on their own. Fire-fighters evacuated the remaining guests and then took about an hour to put out the blaze inside the power control room on the 12th floor.

No injuries were reported. Police suspect the fire was caused by a short circuit.

More about

fires Accidents
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement