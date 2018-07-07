Peng Xue Wen Hits Quick Knockout On Eddey Kalai In Guangzhou

Peng Xue Wen delivered an exciting performance in front of his countrymen to get his hand raised in Guangzhou, China.

On Saturday, July 7, the 22-year-old needed less than a minute to knock out Eddey “The Clown” Kalai in the second match of ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS.

Both competitors were reeling from consecutive losses, but were fired up to turn their fortunes around and get back into the win column once again.

The crowd favourite from Zhongshan, China, appeared confident in his striking game despite his opponent’s background as a two-time SEA Games Boxing Bronze Medalist. Kalai, who hails from Sabah, Malaysia, looked cool and calculated to start the match as his opponent looked to find his range.

However, it was the Chinese Wrestling Silver Medalist who landed the first, decisive punch of the match. A single straight right hand dropped “The Clown” to his back, and Peng continued his attack for a couple of extra seconds until the referee stepped in to stop the contest after just 57 seconds of the first round.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to support me. I feel so excited to win here today,” he told Mitch Chilson in the post-bout interview.

“I did a lot of research on my opponent, so I knew I could catch him with that punch if I traded with him. It was a little [bit] of a different approach, but I wanted to showcase all of my skills today.”

It was the second-fastest knockout in ONE strawweight history.

The win improves Peng’s career record to 5-3, and his dominant display gave the world a glimpse of how dangerous he can be.