Pets as gifts: Think hard before you give

The perfect Christmas scene is when a child opens a box with a big red bow and out comes an adorable puppy. In videos that have gone viral, viewed by millions, pet giving seems to be the best idea ever. For that one perfect moment, it is. But what happens after?

For many animal experts, the holidays may not be the ideal time to bring in a new pet. It's the busiest season, so the new pet may not get the time or attention it will need to adjust.

There is also the very real issue that puppy mills (where abused animals are made to continuously breed, producing unhealthy puppies or kittens) and unscrupulous pet stores will be making a killing.

But if getting a pet is still high on your list, here are some crucial points to consider:

1. ARE YOU SURE THE RECIPIENT REALLY WANTS A PET OR IS READY FOR ONE?

A friend of mine thinks her son would benefit from having a dog, but her building doesn't allow one. So she is considering a dog that is small and doesn't bark very much. Yeah, not ready by a long shot.

If the pet is for your child, are you prepared to take on most of the responsibility for it? I learned that lesson with my two kids, and I have five dogs and two hedgehogs to prove the point! Kids can be fair-weather owners; when dealing with the real stuff, like cleaning after the pet or caring for a sick pet, they lose interest and pass it on to the adults.

A cousin was surprised by her best friend with an adorable puppy. She was happy, but her two-year-old Yorkie wasn't; neither was her husband. He asked me, "Would you give someone a dog without asking first?"

So, if you do give a pet as a gift, please don't make it a surprise.

POTENTIAL BEST FRIENDS

2. CONSIDER ADOPTION.

Animal welfare groups like the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and Cara Welfare Philippines are overflowing with homeless dogs and cats. Don't knock it till you've tried it. There are many potential best friends to love in these places. The advantage of adopting is that these pets are likely to be in good health and have complete shots.

A great gift idea is also to donate to one of these establishments on behalf of a friend.

There are options for sponsoring a particular pet, so visits are encouraged. People get the satisfaction of "homing" or supporting a pet without the day-to-day responsibilities that come with it.

If you decide to buy, make sure you're dealing with a reputable and reliable breeder or owner. Do your homework. Look for references and check out their kennels or living situation. The last thing you want is to contribute to the illegal or cruel animal trade.

Owning a pet is a commitment. It is a living thing that needs constant care and money. The cuteness factor is only a small fraction of what it entails to have a pet of any kind. With enough care and love, a pet can be your or your children's faithful friend for life.

The first and most important part of that commitment is researching on the potential recipient and the kind of pet you are considering. Doing this will mean a happy ending for both the potential owner and pet.