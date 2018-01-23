Philippines international, domestic flights cancelled due to Mt Mayon eruption, weather

Local and international carriers cancelled their flights for Tuesday amid threats posed by the explosion of the Mayon Volcano in Albay as well as inclement weather in other parts of the country.

Domestic flights of Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have been stopped as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) temporarily closed the Legazpi Airport since the Mayon Volcano continues to spew lava from its crater and cause ash fall.

The following domestic flights were cancelled:

Cebu Pacific

5J 323 Manila - Legazpi

5J 324 Legazpi - Manila

5J 325 Manila - Legazpi

5J 326 Legazpi - Manila

5J 327 Manila - Legazpi

5J 328 Legazpi - Manila

CebGo

DG 6031 Manila - San Jose

DG 6032 San Jose - Manila

DG 6073 Manila - Tablas

DG 6074 Tablas - Manila

DG 6111 Naga - Manila

DG 6112 Manila - Naga

DG 6117 Manila - Naga

DG 6118 Naga - Manila

DG 6177 Manila - Masbate

DG 6178 Masbate - Manila

DG 6298 Caticlan - Clark

DG 6299 Clark - Caticlan

DG 6204 Cebu - Legazpi

DG 6205 Legazpi - Cebu

DG 6206 Cebu - Legazpi

DG 6207 Legazpi - Cebu

Philippine Airlines

PR 2921 Manila - Legazpi

PR 2922 Legazpi - Manila

PR 2927 Cebu - Legazpi

PR 2928 Legazpi - Cebu

PR 2961 Clark - Naga

PR 2962 Naga - Clark

PR 2965 Clark - Naga

PR 2621 Clark - Masbate

PR 2622 Masbate - Clark

Meanwhile, in separate advisories, the Manila International Airport Authority cancelled the following international flights due to the volcano explosion and bad weather:

Philippine Airlines

PR 431 Manila - Narita

PR 432 Narita - Manila

Japan Airlines

JL745 Narita-MNL

Delta Air Lines

DL 181 Narita - Manila

All Nippon Airways

NH 820 Manila - Narita

Air Niugini

PX 010 Port Moresby - Manila

PX 011 Manila - Port Moresby

JetStar

GK 95 Nagoya - Manila

GK 94 Manila -Nagoya

GK 41 Narita - Manila

GK 40 Manila - Narita

3K 761 Singapore - Manila

3K 762 Manila - Singapore