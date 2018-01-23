Philippines international, domestic flights cancelled due to Mt Mayon eruption, weather

Local and international carriers cancelled their flights for Tuesday amid threats posed by the explosion of the Mayon Volcano in Albay as well as inclement weather in other parts of the country.
Domestic flights of Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have been stopped as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) temporarily closed the Legazpi Airport since the Mayon Volcano continues to spew lava from its crater and cause ash fall.
The following domestic flights were cancelled:
Cebu Pacific
5J 323 Manila - Legazpi
5J 324 Legazpi - Manila
5J 325 Manila - Legazpi
5J 326 Legazpi - Manila
5J 327 Manila - Legazpi
5J 328 Legazpi - Manila
CebGo
DG 6031 Manila - San Jose
DG 6032 San Jose - Manila
DG 6073 Manila - Tablas
DG 6074 Tablas - Manila
DG 6111 Naga - Manila
DG 6112 Manila - Naga
DG 6117 Manila - Naga
DG 6118 Naga - Manila
DG 6177 Manila - Masbate
DG 6178 Masbate - Manila
DG 6298 Caticlan - Clark
DG 6299 Clark - Caticlan
DG 6204 Cebu - Legazpi
DG 6205 Legazpi - Cebu
DG 6206 Cebu - Legazpi
DG 6207 Legazpi - Cebu
Philippine Airlines
PR 2921 Manila - Legazpi
PR 2922 Legazpi - Manila
PR 2927 Cebu - Legazpi
PR 2928 Legazpi - Cebu
PR 2961 Clark - Naga
PR 2962 Naga - Clark
PR 2965 Clark - Naga
PR 2621 Clark - Masbate
PR 2622 Masbate - Clark
Meanwhile, in separate advisories, the Manila International Airport Authority cancelled the following international flights due to the volcano explosion and bad weather:
Philippine Airlines
PR 431 Manila - Narita
PR 432 Narita - Manila
Japan Airlines
JL745 Narita-MNL
Delta Air Lines
DL 181 Narita - Manila
All Nippon Airways
NH 820 Manila - Narita
Air Niugini
PX 010 Port Moresby - Manila
PX 011 Manila - Port Moresby
JetStar
GK 95 Nagoya - Manila
GK 94 Manila -Nagoya
GK 41 Narita - Manila
GK 40 Manila - Narita
3K 761 Singapore - Manila
3K 762 Manila - Singapore