Asia
Indian police arrest six as inquiry widens into bank fraud
Woman robbed, slashed with knife by Bangkok taxi driver
Rash of forest fires breaks out in Indonesia
Anger over 'bad manners' of foreign couple on train in Thailand
Philippine officials to visit Kuwait amid worker row
How Amir Khan conquered Tourette’s Syndrome en route to martial arts stardom
Thai junta says 'not concerned' about ousted PM Thaksin's Asia tour
Pigeon death creates a bizarre finale to Thai PM's talk on superstition
Duterte slammed for barring Philippine news site from his events
Japan to buy at least 20 more F-35A stealth fighters: sources
More baby girls than boys die in India, as parents neglect healthcare
US prepares to evacuate civilians in case of war in Korea: Report
Phoe Thaw is continuing to grow in ONE Championship’s featherweight division
Alexandre Machado targets submission finish against Aung La N Sang
Amir Khan plots his route to ONE Championship gold
Dae Hwan Kim predicts KO win over Shooto champ Takenaka
Aung La N Sang chasing two-division glory at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD
Thailand tourism authority seeks China's help to stop damage by its tourists
Timofey Nastyukhin on bouncing back from injury and targeting lightweight gold
Vendor's bad memory leads to $1.2 million Thai lottery conspiracy
Ev Ting says bout with Ariel Sexton will decide the true top contender
