Phoe Thaw remains unbeaten, knocks out Sor Sey

Phoe “Bushido” Thaw felt the energy from his hometown crowd at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, 23 February, and he used it to his advantage.

The unbeaten 33-year-old fed off the crowd, and he was able to finish Cambodia’s Sor Sey with a giant push kick to the chin at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD.

Phoe Thaw, the ONE Myanmar Featherweight Tournament 2016 Champion, opened up the action with a high kick. He followed that up with a barrage of punches and knees, but Sey seemed relatively unfazed.

The two traded punches, and briefly engaged in the clinch. Sey was not intimidated by Phoe Thaw nor his opponent’s hometown crowd. “Bushido” kept strategically applying pressure, quickly stunning his adversary with a massive punch, and then knocked him out with a straight right push kick to the face.

Referee Yuji Shimada called a stop to the action at the 1:53 mark of the very first round, declaring Phoe Thaw the winner.

The win pushed the Yangon hero to a perfect 6-0, who remained humble in victory.